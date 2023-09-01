Priyanka Chopra’s Mother-In-Law Denise Revisits Nick Jonas' Indian Wedding (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most-loved couples in the industry. The duo tied the knot in 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Now, Priyanka's mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, recently reminisced about the time from Nick's Indian wedding.

In a conversation with Today, Denise gave a sneak peek of her house and revealed her favourite corner, which features a framed photo of her three daughters-in-law, including Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas. She can be heard saying, "This is one of my favourite... the three of them. We love this picture. I have it on the top of the stairs."

Check out the video:

She added, "When I walk up, I see it every time. Yes, this was Nick and Priyanka's wedding. But I mean, these two (Sophie and Danielle) looked amazing in their Indian attire. I loved the Indian attire. But I just love that photo. Beautiful girls. Inside and out. "

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy last year in January.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Citadel and Love Again. Next, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The actress also has an action film, Heads Of State, with John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has the sequel of her web-series Citadel.

