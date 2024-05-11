From Chanel To Gucci: Zendaya Was Refused By THESE Big 5 Designer Brands In Past?

Zendaya |

Zendaya's breathtaking entrance at the Met Gala in 2024 grabbed attention. However, did you know? that five major brand have previously turned down to design the actress.



In an episode of The Cutting Room Floor podcast featuring presenter Recho Omondi, her longtime stylist Law Roach revealed that she was turned down by major fashion labels early in her career.

According to her, “I would write [to] Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, and Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green. She’s not on our calendar. I still have all the receipts. I still have everything."

After making her debut at the Met Gala at the age of eighteen and landing her first American Vogue cover two years later, Zendaya carved out a space for herself and revolutionized the perception of designers towards apparel. Law stated that their first hesitation will always be remembered.

The Dune star till the time wore Valentino in public and later signed a huge brand in 2020. The stylish also expressed, “The first time she wore Valentino in public was when she had a contract, so when I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time.”

Stylist, added, “By the time she got to American Vogue, she still had never worn any of those designers. She still hasn’t. She still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has still never worn Gucci on a carpet—no press, no appearance—never. Never."

It's wonderful to watch Zendaya walk the red carpet looking like a star and representing a company that genuinely appreciated her. The stunning woman also represents Bulgari and Louis Vuitton as a brand ambassador.