Zendaya Grabs Eyeballs In Archival 'Robot Suit' At Dune: Part Two Premiere

By: Sachin T | February 16, 2024
Hollywood actress Zendaya made heads turn as she sashayed down the red carpet wearing a magnificent "robot suit"
The actress attended the premiere night of Dune: Part Two in London, and made sure all eyes were on her as she walked in
Zendaya made a grand entrance in an archival Mugler robot suit, styled by her personal favourite stylist, Law Roach, aka 'Luxury Law'
The robot suit had marked its debut on the runway of Paris Fashion Week back in 1995, and Zendaya brought it back to life and how
The couture piece is a complete metallic suit arranged in a way to make it look like a robotic armour
Zendaya paired her look with gelled-hair look and nude makeup to bring out the real look of the stunning outfit
The actress looked breathtaking and she broke the internet the minute she walked in and her photos were shared online
