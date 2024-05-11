'Nobody Was There': Manisha Koirala Recalls Feeling 'Lonely' After Close Friends, Family Abandoned Her After Getting Diagnosed With Cancer'

Manisha Koirala |

Heeramandi actress Manisha Koirala recalled when she was diagnosed with cancer, it had led to several realisations. In an interview with NDTV, she revealed that all those who she considered as close friends and extended family members never had her back when she was unwell. It was only her current family that stood by her during trying times.

She also said that her extended family could not even paid a visit to her during her battle with cancer. The beauty also said that she had gone through many therapy and diagnosis, and that it helped her get better. She revealed, “It’s been a journey. It has also been a learning experience. I really believed that I had multiple friends. I thought partying together, travelling together, having fun together, people will sit with me in my pain. That was not so. People are not capable of sitting with anybody’s pain, let alone their own pain. We always try to find excuses to not feel pain. We want to escape pain. That’s human nature. I found myself very lonely, and I realised that only my immediate family was around me.”

Manisha further added, “I also have a huge Koirala khandaan. Nobody was there. I have a big family, and everybody is affluent, they can all afford it. But it was my parents, it was my brother, it was my brother’s wife. And that is it. And I realised that when everybody leaves me, these are the people who will be with me. My priority is my immediate family, no matter what. They come first in my life, everybody else later.”

In the year 2012, Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She admits that she still finds it difficult to work at the pace which she earlier used to do. “Impacted by cancer, I know how body and mind are intertwined. Even now sometimes I work in depression. Honestly speaking, when I was doing Heeramandi, it consumed me so much, my mood swings… And I was just like ‘Sail through this phase. Once this is out, focus on your health,” Manisha concluded.

On the work front, Manisha is currently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.