List Of Bigg Boss Winners: From Sidharth Shukla To Tejasswi Prakash

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 24, 2024
Rahul Roy won Bigg Boss 1. He is an actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui in 1990.
Ashutosh Kaushik was the winner of Bigg Boss 2 in 2008. He has also won Roadies 5.0 in 2007.
Vindu Dara Singh won the third season of Bigg Boss in 2009. He has acted in many movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Kambakkht Ishq, and Housefull 2 among others.
Shweta Tiwari won Bigg Boss 4. She is known for playing Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Juhi Parwar won the fifth season of Bigg Boss. She gained popularity for playing the role of Kumkum in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.
Urvashi Dholakia won Bigg Boss 6. She is known for playing the iconic role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Gauahar Khan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 7. She has been a part of movies including Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, and Begum Jaan, among others.
Gautam Gulati won the eighth season of Bigg Boss while Karisma Tanna became the runner-up of the show.
Prince Narula won Bigg Boss 9. He is known for his participation in reality shows.
Manveer Gurjar won the tenth season of Bigg Boss, while Bani J emerged as the first runner-up.
Shilpa Shinde was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 11. She is known for playing Angoori Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!
Dipika Kakkar was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 12 in 2018. She is known for playing the role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka.
Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 13. The actor, who died in 2021, was known for his role in Balika Vadhu.
Rubina Dilaik lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 14. She is best known for portraying Radhika Shastri in Chotti Bahu.
Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15. She is known for her roles in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Naagin 6.
Rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. He is best known for his songs Ek Din Pyaar and Basti Ka Hasti among others.
