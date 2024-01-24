Deepika Padukone Slays Like A Boss Babe In Black Oversized Blazer & Trousers

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 24, 2024
Deepika Padukone knows how to ace all her ensembles with her unique sense of style.
Photo Via Instagram
Deepika Padukone is currently promoting her upcoming film, Fighter, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024.
On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone stunned in an all-black ensemble from The Frankie Shop.
Deepika Padukone wore an oversized black blazer which costs ₹33,160, according to the official website.
Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone paired her oversized blazer with long wide-legged trousers.
For makeup, Deepika Padukone wore a bold red lipstick and a winged eyeliner.
Deepika Padukone chose to complete her outfit with silver rhinestone bow decor black stiletto pumps.
Deepika Padukone ditched accessories and let her outfit shine! She kept her hair in a messy-low bun with a center parting.
Thanks For Reading!