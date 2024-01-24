Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Black Dior Dress For Date Night With Anand Ahuja In Paris

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 24, 2024
Sonam Kapoor recently stepped out for a romantic dinner date with her husband Anand Ahuja in Paris, France.
On Tuesday, Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her fancy outfit.
Sonam Kapoor donned a long black dress from Dior that featured puff sleeves.
Sonam Kapoor's black Dior dress featured crushed fabric. Her outfit is from Dior Cruise 2024 collection.
Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, wore a navy blue outfit.
Sonam Kapoor added a huge pink bow to her hair from a shop in London called V V Rouleaux.
Sonam Kapoor opted for a dewy makeup look that consisted of a pink glittery eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and pink glossy lips.
Sonam Kapoor carried Dior’s Rose Des Vents Cannage Calfskin small-sized D-Joy bag to complete her look.
