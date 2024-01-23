Sonam Kapoor Makes Heads Turn In Black At Paris Fashion Week Couture 2024

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 23, 2024
Sonam Kapoor is the OG fashionista of Bollywood. She is known for her unique sense of style and fashion-forward choices.
Photo Via Instagram
Sonam Kapoor recently attended the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week and stunning in a Dior outfit.
Sonam Kapoor picked Maria Grazia Chiuri-crafted all-black ensemble from the designer label's Cruise Collection from Dior’s latest Cruise Collection.
To complete the look, Sonam Kapoor wore a black laced-up ankle-length leather boots.
Sonam Kapoor's makeup included subtle blushed cheeks, shimmery eye makeup, and a nude pink lip shade.
Sharing the photos, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Effortlessly Dior."
Sonam Kapoor carried Lady Dior bag which had mirror embellished on it.
Sonam Kapoor's hair was braided by hairstylist Hyungsun Ju, which perfectly accentuated her all-black look.