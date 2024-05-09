 VIDEO: Ranveer Singh Wears ₹2 Crore Diamond Necklace, High Heels At Mumbai Event
Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Ranveer Singh | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was spotted in the city after quite some time on Wednesday as he attended a classy gala in Mumbai. And while at it, he made sure to steal all the limelight as he walked in wearing high heels and a chunky diamond necklace, the cost of which will blow your mind!

Ranveer looked dapper in a white satin shirt and matching trousers, and he completed the look with an uber-stylish white belt. He balanced the white out with a pair of blue sunglasses, but what really caught the eye of the netizens was the dazzling diamond necklace that he had worn.

Ranveer, who is known to be quite fond of his jewellery collection, was seen wearing a bespoke Tiffany necklace worth a whopping Rs 2 crore, and he sure did rock the look.

Not just that, but the actor added that extra oomph to his look and broke stereotypes as he walked in wearing a pair of chunky heels and posed for the paparazzi.

Ranveer, who is expecting his first child with wife Deepika Padukone, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday itself after a long and relaxing babymoon. Ever since the pregnancy announcement, the couple has been keeping it lowkey, and has been focusing on the health of the mother and the child. They will welcome their first child together in September this year.

On the work front, Ranveer is all set to be the new Don in Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise, which was earlier headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Besides, reports also have it that the actor has signed HanuMan director Prashant Varma's next.

