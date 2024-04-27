Adhyayan Suman Says After Jashnn's Failure 'Work Stopped': 'Actors Who Gave Flops Continued To Do Films, But I..'

Adhyayan Suman, who is currently gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, Heeramandi, revealed that after his third film, Jashnn: The Music Within, flopped, he stopped getting work.

Adhyayan said that after Raaz 2's success, he signed 12 movies. "It would be wrong to lie because somewhere I had started to feel cool. There was this overconfidence that I had arrived. A newspaper had published its top five list, and it had Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan and then my name. So, I thought this is it. maza aa raha hai life mein. But the way life took a U-Turn after that, things changed,” he said during an interview on the latest episode of The Bombay Journey.

Further, he added that all 12 movies were put on hold after Jashnn's failure. Adhyayan continued that the film didn’t get a good release, though it was a beautiful film.

'I was acclaimed as an actor, but all the films were scrapped… I thought there are so many actors of my generation who are doing bad films, giving flop films but continue to do movies. Here I was, with one hit and one flop, phir bhi saara kaam bandh hogaya. Some years were spent thinking why is this happening to me. I realised it is best to look forward in life than mull or what or why something happened, how do I fight this," he said.

Meanwhile, in Heeramandi, Adhyayan will play the role of Zorawar.