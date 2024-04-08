Adhyayan Suman Was Cast In Heeramandi 2 Days Before Shoot After Getting Rejected Initially: 'Nobody Can Snatch Away..'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is slated to premiere on May 1 on Netflix. A few days ago, the makers of the series introduced the men of the Heeramandi, which include Fardeen Khan, father-son duo Adhyayan and Shekhar Suman, and Taha Shah Badussh.

In a recent interview with News 18, Adhyayan revealed that he was initially rejected, which left him 'disappointed.' He said that he got a call from the casting director to audition for Zoravar’s character while he was celebrating his parents’ marriage anniversary in the Himalayas.

"I got the call when I was travelling there. At one o’clock in the afternoon, I was told that Mr. Bhansali would be seeing my audition at three. Somehow, I managed to stop the car in the middle of the mountains and make an audition clip sitting in the car,” he added.

Further, Suman said that he begged, borrowed and stole some network from people and sent the audition tape; however, he did not get the role.

However, two days before the shooting started, the actor who was initially supported to play Zoravar was asked to leave, and he was brought in. "My father always tells me that if something is meant to be, it will be and nobody can snatch anything away that’s destined to happen. It’s just outstanding how it all happened,” Adhyayan shares.