'Almost Like Becoming Suicidal': Shekhar Suman Claims People In Film Industry 'Spread False Rumours' About Son Adhyayan Suman

Veteran Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman recently opened up on the lull that his son Adhyayan Suman faced in his career before he was offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus, Heeramandi, and the latter claimed that people in the industry conspired against him which cost him his work.

Shekhar also spoke about Adhyayan's mental state and hinted that he was even suicidal at one point, but Heeramandi came as a blessing in his life.

Without taking names, Adhyayan shared that "some people" in the industry spread rumours about him that he was difficult to work with, because of which it got quite hard for him to find work.

Calling Heeramandi 'godsend', Shekhar added, "This cannot happen to anybody who stayed behind, lagged behind by 12 to 13 years with no work, going through the worst phase of one’s life."

Opening up on his son's mental health, he added, "You’re in a deep abyss where you are despondent, you have given up, you’re almost on the verge of giving up it’s almost like you’re becoming suicidal."

"But then there is faith… you’re hanging on to the last vestige of faith...You have to fend for yourself," he said.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi is set to release on Netflix on May 1. While Shekhar is set to play the role of Zulfiqar Ahmed in the show, Adhyayan will essay Zorawar Ali Khan.