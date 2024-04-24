'Mujhe Jeene Ki Iccha Nahi Thi': Shekhar Suman Gets Emotional As He Recalls 10-Year-Old Son Aayush's Death

Shekhar Suman is currently looking forward to Heeramandi's release, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Recently, in an interview, he got emotional recalling the death of his older son Aayush, who passed away at the age of 10.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Shekhar said that when he lost Aayush, he was devastated. "Mujhe jeena hi nahi tha. I lost a part of my heart who was dearest to me. Aur main zameen par sar patak ke roya tha. Phir uske baad mujhe jeene ki iccha bhi nahi thi," he said.

Further, getting emotional, Shekhar said that he was lifeless and was pretending to laugh for economic necessity as he had to run his household. "Par mujhe ghar chalana that," added Suman. His son, Aayush passed away due to a heart ailment in 1995.

Meanwhile, Shekhar will play the role of Zulfikar. The series is slated to premiere on Netflix fromH May 1 onwards.

It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal alongside Farida Jalal, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed, and Adhyayan Suman.