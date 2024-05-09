Siddharth Nigam To Star In Jacqueline Fernandez’s G.O.A.T: 'Sab Ko Bahut Pasand Aayega' (EXCLUSIVE)

Siddharth Nigam |

Rising star Siddharth Nigam has captivated audiences with his exceptional talent and charismatic presence on television and silver screens. Now, the handsome hunk is all set to make its mark on the OTT space with his upcoming web series G.O.A.T. The much-awaited show stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles.

Speaking about being a part of the show, Siddharth shares his excitement, and expressed, “I’m doing this OTT series G.O.A.T, and I’m very excited for this project. It is something very new for the people also and for my audience. Sab log ko bauth pasand aayega, bcoz I’m also doing something which is very new for me.”

Siddharth began his career as a child artist, gaining recognition for his roles in popular television shows and commercials. His breakthrough came with the portrayal of young Emperor Ashoka in the historical drama series Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He is known for his role as young Sahir and Samar in Dhoom 3. The actor was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, with Salman Khan.

With his charm, dedication, and talent, Siddharth is all set for his next G.O.A.T, to be released soon in Jio Cinema.