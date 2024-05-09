Himanshi Khurana Posts Cryptic Note After Asim Riaz's Photo With Mystery Girl Goes Viral: 'Silence Isn't Empty...'

Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz met and fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. After being in a relationship for a few years, the couple called it quits recently citing 'religious differences' as the real reason. Months after the two parted ways, Asim Riaz took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him with a mystery girl. In this picture, the girl can be seen leaning her head on Asim's shoulder.

Well, now, days after this incident, Himanshi has taken to her X (formerly twitter) handle to post a tweet that talks about 'silence being full of answers.' It is this tweet of Himanshi that has given rise to a lot of speculations among netizens. Reading between the lines, her followers have been assuming that this tweet of Himanshi is directed towards her ex boyfriend Asim Riaz.

"Silence isn't empty, it's full of

answers." — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 8, 2024

While a few fans of the actress came in support of her, a few others bashed her stating she has been asking for sympathy.

One tweet read, 'Stay strong lots of love babygirl❤️ don't stay silent give answers we are with you.' Another reads, 'Lagta hai Asim ki nayi gf k liye dukhi ho.'

While the actress gave it back to one of the tweets stating she is seeking sympathy, she decided to ignore other negative comments.

Madam sympathy jis din lene ayi na …. Tum log dikhai ni doge …. To shant raho — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 8, 2024

Tweet ka pehla word "Silence " aur harkate dhindora peetna. Poetic — आत्मनिर्भर Senior Inspector Daya (@sahil_fb_for_fb) May 8, 2024

True girl 💜🌛💜

Koi shant h iska mtlb ni uski glti h

Koi shant isliy h kunki vo bakiyo ki trha fayda ni uthana chahta#himamshikhurana✨ — World Writes (@WorldWrite50297) May 9, 2024

Himanshi Khurrana, who was a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 13 went ahead to be the talk of the town following her stint on the show. The actress had also appeared in a few music videos with ex boyfriend Asim.