 Himanshi Khurana Posts Cryptic Note After Asim Riaz's Photo With Mystery Girl Goes Viral: 'Silence Isn't Empty...'
Himanshi Khurana Posts Cryptic Note After Asim Riaz's Photo With Mystery Girl Goes Viral: 'Silence Isn't Empty...'

Himanshi Khurana Posts Cryptic Note After Asim Riaz's Photo With Mystery Girl Goes Viral: 'Silence Isn't Empty...'

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz met and fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. The couple parted ways recently, citing 'religious differences' as the reason.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image

Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz met and fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. After being in a relationship for a few years, the couple called it quits recently citing 'religious differences' as the real reason. Months after the two parted ways, Asim Riaz took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him with a mystery girl. In this picture, the girl can be seen leaning her head on Asim's shoulder.

Well, now, days after this incident, Himanshi has taken to her X (formerly twitter) handle to post a tweet that talks about 'silence being full of answers.' It is this tweet of Himanshi that has given rise to a lot of speculations among netizens. Reading between the lines, her followers have been assuming that this tweet of Himanshi is directed towards her ex boyfriend Asim Riaz.

While a few fans of the actress came in support of her, a few others bashed her stating she has been asking for sympathy.

One tweet read, 'Stay strong lots of love babygirl❤️ don't stay silent give answers we are with you.' Another reads, 'Lagta hai Asim ki nayi gf k liye dukhi ho.'

While the actress gave it back to one of the tweets stating she is seeking sympathy, she decided to ignore other negative comments.

Himanshi Khurrana, who was a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 13 went ahead to be the talk of the town following her stint on the show. The actress had also appeared in a few music videos with ex boyfriend Asim.

