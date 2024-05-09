Himanshi Khurana Posts Cryptic Note After Asim Riaz's Photo With Mystery Girl Goes Viral: 'Silence Isn't Empty...'

Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz met and fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. After being in a relationship for a few years, the couple called it quits recently citing 'religious differences' as the real reason. Months after the two parted ways, Asim Riaz took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him with a mystery girl. In this picture, the girl can be seen leaning her head on Asim's shoulder.
Well, now, days after this incident, Himanshi has taken to her X (formerly twitter) handle to post a tweet that talks about 'silence being full of answers.' It is this tweet of Himanshi that has given rise to a lot of speculations among netizens. Reading between the lines, her followers have been assuming that this tweet of Himanshi is directed towards her ex boyfriend Asim Riaz.
While a few fans of the actress came in support of her, a few others bashed her stating she has been asking for sympathy.
One tweet read, 'Stay strong lots of love babygirl❤️ don't stay silent give answers we are with you.' Another reads, 'Lagta hai Asim ki nayi gf k liye dukhi ho.'
While the actress gave it back to one of the tweets stating she is seeking sympathy, she decided to ignore other negative comments.
Himanshi Khurrana, who was a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 13 went ahead to be the talk of the town following her stint on the show. The actress had also appeared in a few music videos with ex boyfriend Asim.