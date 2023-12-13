PHOTOS: Himanshi Khurana Embarks On Char Dham Yatra After Breakup With Asim Riaz Over Religious Reasons

Actress-singer Himanshi Khurana shared her first post on social media on Tuesday night, days after announcing her breakup with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz. The couple parted ways after four years of dating, citing different religious beliefs, and post her breakup, Himanshi informed her fans that she had embarked on a holy pilgrimage.

On Tuesday, Himanshi took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of photos from her visit to the Jagannath Puri temple, and wrote that she has decided to embark on a "char dham yatra".

She shared several photos from the temple town of Puri, Odisha, and wrote that she was accompanied by her mother. "Jaganath puri with maa, Chaar dham yatra……" she captioned her post.

Not just that, but she later also shared a picture of a snow-clad path, probably from her journey towards the shrines included in the char dham yatra.

Asim-Himanshi's breakup

On December 6, Asim and Himanshi left their fans shellshocked and heartbroken after they announced their breakup.

"We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy," a statement by Himanshi read.

Later, a private chat between the two was also leaked online in which Asim can be seen asking Himanshi to share the real reason behind their breakup with their fans, which was religion, as mentioned in the statement.

Post their breakup, Asim too shared a photo wearing a skull cap with the message, "Let us use this Jumma to reflect on our blessings and be grateful for all that Allah has given us."