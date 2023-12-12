Celebs Who Broke Up, Got Divorced In 2023: From Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana To Arbaaz Khan-Georgia Andriani

By: Sagarika Choudhary | December 12, 2023
Several couples in the tinsel town headed for splitsville in 2023, leaving their fans shocked and heartbroken
Thank You For Coming actress Kusha Kapila left netizens shellshocked after she announced her divorce from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia in June 2023. "We gave it all, until we couldn't anymore," their joint statement read
During an interview in November, Tara Sutaria announced that she had parted ways with longtime beau Aadar Jain, and that she was "single" again
Arbaaz Khan had found love once again in model Georgia Andriani post his divorce with Malaika Arora. However, after four years of dating, Georgia recently shared that she had parted ways with Arbaaz because the two were "very different"
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell in love during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, they recently announced their break up, citing "religious differences", leaving their fans shattered
In November, Honey Singh was officially granted divorce from wife Shalini Talwar. After 13 years of marriage, the latter filed divorce against the rapper on grounds of domestic violence in 2022, and they finally went their separate ways legally in 2023
Actors Karan Veer Mehra and Nidhi Seth, who tied the knot in 2021, were granted divorce this year. The actress had even hinted at "toxicity" in her marriage
Actress Rukhsar Rehman and Khuda Haafiz 2 director Faruk Kabir divorced each other in 2023 after 13 years of marriage
Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali, who is a jewellery designer, parted ways with DJ Aqeel in February this year. "We have been declared officially divorced and are happy about it," their statement read
