Himanshi Khurana & Asim Riaz's Chat LEAKED Online After Breakup, Singer Deactivates Her Social Media Accounts

A day after Himanshi Khurana announced breakup with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and rapper Asim Riaz, the actress deactivated her official Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts. On December 6, Himanshi shared an official statement and revealed that they decided to part ways because of their 'different religious beliefs.' However, soon after she shared the post, she received a lot of hate on social media. This led her to take a break from social media.

Before deactivating her accounts on Thursday (December 7), Himanshi shared a post on X to clarify that she does not disrespect any religion and that does not want anyone to blame her or Asim for the breakup.

Her last post read, "This is my last & final statement to clarify dt I'm a secular person so I am not disrespecting any religion. I just chose mine. If I don't want anyone of u to blame him for breakup then I also want no one of you to blabber against me.. From my past relationship I was quiet for reason I took whole blame here i tried the same but im sry people took it other way."

Himanshi and Asim's chat LEAKED

A chat of Himanshi and Asim has also gone viral on social media platforms and a source close to Himanshi has confirmed that it is not fake as assumed by a section of social media users.

In the chat, Asim asks Himanshi to mention the real reason behind their break up. Take a look:

Announcing her breakup, Himanshi wrote in her statement, "YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy."

Rumours about their separation started doing the rounds on social media after Asim did not wish Himanshi on her birthday on November 29. The couple fell in love in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She entered the reality show as a wild card contestant when she was already engaged to her boyfriend Chow at that time.

Later, after her eviction, she parted ways with her boyfriend after 10 years to being together and entered the Bigg Boss 13 house again to express her liking for Asim.

Meanwhile, Himanshi and Asim have appeared in several music videos together like Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Kalla Sonha Hai, and more.