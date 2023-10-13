Bigg Boss Lovers Who Broke Up After Show: From Gauahar-Kushal To Shamita-Raqesh

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fell in love on Bigg Boss OTT. Later, they participated together in Bigg Boss 15. However, after the show ended, they issued a statement to announce breakup
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra broke up after dating each other for a couple of years. A few months back, Mahira unfollowed Paras and deleted all her pictures with him from Instagram
Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel were one of the most loved celebrity couples. However, after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, they parted ways
Bigg Boss 11 couple Puneesh Sharma and Bandgee Kallra announced separation in July 2023. They called their breakup a 'mutual decision'
Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli broke up after the show and reportedly stated that they were two different people and are not meant to be together
Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss 7. However, after the show, their differences become evident and eventually the two broke up
Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla dated each other for over three years. However, it was reported that Priyank cheated on her
Akashdeep Saigal and Pooja Bedi were allegedly in a relationship after they met in Bigg Boss 5
Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel often made headlines because of their closeness inside the Bigg Boss house. However, they broke up after the show
