Bigg Boss 17: Check Out FIRST Photos Of Salman Khan From The Sets

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023
Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of the 17th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actor's first photos from the sets of Bigg Boss 17 have surfaced on social media
In the pictures, Salman is seen posing at different places on the magnificent sets of the show
He looks dapper in leather pants, black t-shirt and red jacket
Salman is also seen posing in front of huge props placed on the stage
The stage also featured a huge dragon set up at the top and a train has also been installed at one corner
Bigg Boss 17 is scheduled to begin from October 15. While the makers have not announced the names of the contestants yet, it has been reported that some popular actors and celebrities are all set to participate this year
Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora are some celebrities who will be seen in Bigg Boss 17
One of the promos of the show shows host Salman telling the audience that until now people have only seen the eye of Bigg Boss, but in the upcoming season, they will get to see his three avatars
Thanks For Reading!