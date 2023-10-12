Sushmita Sen Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Gown With Plunging Neckline

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023

Actress Sushmita Sen made a stylish appearance at the trailer launch event of her much-awaited web series Aarya 3 in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actress looked gorgeous in a black thigh-high slit gown which featured a plunging neckline

Sushmita slays every single time she steps out in public and makes heads turn with her charismatic personality

The former Miss Universe kept her accessories minimal with just an emerald finger ring

She completed her look with silver strappy stilettos and left her hair open

Sushmita was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs at the trailer launch

During the event, the actress opened up about completing 30 years in showbiz in 2024 and how her journey has been largely propelled by the audience

Sushmita's much-awaited web series, Aarya 3, is all set to steam on Disney+Hotstar from November 3, 2023

