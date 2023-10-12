Sushmita Sen Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Gown With Plunging Neckline

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023
Actress Sushmita Sen made a stylish appearance at the trailer launch event of her much-awaited web series Aarya 3 in Mumbai
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actress looked gorgeous in a black thigh-high slit gown which featured a plunging neckline
Sushmita slays every single time she steps out in public and makes heads turn with her charismatic personality
The former Miss Universe kept her accessories minimal with just an emerald finger ring
She completed her look with silver strappy stilettos and left her hair open
Sushmita was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs at the trailer launch
During the event, the actress opened up about completing 30 years in showbiz in 2024 and how her journey has been largely propelled by the audience
Sushmita's much-awaited web series, Aarya 3, is all set to steam on Disney+Hotstar from November 3, 2023
Thanks For Reading!