Asim Riaz Finds Love After Breakup With Himanshi Khurana? Recent Photo Sparks Rumours

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana who met and fell in love during their stint together on Bigg Boss 13 recently parted ways after being together for a couple of years. The couple made it clear that they are parting ways on the grounds of religious differences. While both of them have refrained from commenting on the same further, a recent picture shared by Asim has sparked speculations about a new love interest in the rapper's life.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Asim shared a picture of him sitting with a girl, with the girl leaning her head on Asim's shoulder. Sharing this picture, Asim writes, 'Life goes on.'

As soon as the Bigg Boss 13 runner up shared this post, his followers, curious to know more, dropped in comments asking him about the girl. While some fans wished Asim all the best, a few others were not verry happy with him moving on so quick. A user wrote, 'New Bhabhi,' another wrote, 'What? ham jaise normal logo ko hi move on karne me time lagta hai kya bas.'

Asim Riaz confessed his feelings to Himanshi Khurrana during his stint on Bigg Boss 13. While the actress was initially reluctant, she later on went ahead to accept his proposal. The duo has appeared in a number of music videos together including 'Kalla Sohna Nahi,' 'Gawara Nahi,' 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar,' 'Pinjra,' and more. The duo had released a joint statement some time back stating that they have parted ways.