 After Heeramandi, Fardeen Khan To Star With Akshay Kumar & Taapsee Pannu In Khel Khel Mein; Release Date OUT
Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz and will be released in September 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image

Fardeen Khan is all set to return to movies on the big screens with Khel Khel Mein. The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal.

On Saturday, April 27, Fardeen took to his Instagram handle and shared that the film will release on September 6, 2024.

He wrote, "Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for September 06, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres."

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein will be released on Akshay's birthday week, which is September 9.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah,Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.

Khel Khel Mein aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more.

Talking about the film, a source close to Pinkvilla said, "All the details of Khel Khel Mein have been kept under wraps; however, our source insists that the film is a comedy of error around the lives of 3 couples. It’s a situation comedy and the makers will open up the plot with their assets over the coming few months, leading to the theatrical release on September 6."

