e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAkshay Kumar to complete Khel Khel Mein in just a month, film to be shot in London: Report

Akshay Kumar to complete Khel Khel Mein in just a month, film to be shot in London: Report

After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar will head straight to the UK and shoot for Khel Khel Mein.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Akshay Kumar |

Actor Akshay Kuman is known for doing multiple films in a year and has often been questioned about filming an entire movie in a very short time span. Last time, he was called out by many for wrapping up the shoot of his film Samrat Prithviraj in only 42 days. People even held him responsible for its massive failure at the box office.

Now, it is being said that the actor will finish the entire shoot of his upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein, in just 2 months. Shocked, right?

Despite his back-to-back flops at the box office, it seems like Khiladi Kumar is in no mood to stop. He already has a packed shooting schedule for the year 2023.

Read Also
Sonakshi Sinha to reunite with Akshay Kumar after 4 years for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
article-image

Akshay Kumar is shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The latest reports from Bollywood Hungama suggest that Akshay will wrap up the shooting of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in mid-April. He has allotted 50 days for this film and will conclude it on April 15.

After that, he will head straight for London to film Mudassar Aziz’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and shoot it for a month. The entire movie will be filmed in the UK, and it will be an absolute comedy film.

Read Also
Another blow to Akshay Kumar: US concert cancelled due to no audience after Selfiee failure
article-image

What’s next for the Khiladi of Bollywood?

Well, the report further states that the actor will be shooting Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Sky Force’ next, under the direction of Runway 34 writer Sandeep Kewlani. After finishing this one in two months, he will once again step into the shoes of Raju for Hera Pheri 3.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also has films like OMG 2, Capsule Gill, and Sarrarai Pottru.

Read Also
WATCH: Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi dance to Allu Arjun-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava at US concert
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshay Kumar to complete Khel Khel Mein in just a month, film to be shot in London: Report

Akshay Kumar to complete Khel Khel Mein in just a month, film to be shot in London: Report

Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja REACTS to fallout with Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh: 'Why did they lie...

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja REACTS to fallout with Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh: 'Why did they lie...

Sumbul Touqeer on her struggles due to dark complexion: 'People would call and say kaisi ladki ko...

Sumbul Touqeer on her struggles due to dark complexion: 'People would call and say kaisi ladki ko...

Watch: Kriti Sanon reveals Adipurush co-star Prabhas' EPIC reaction to their dating rumours

Watch: Kriti Sanon reveals Adipurush co-star Prabhas' EPIC reaction to their dating rumours