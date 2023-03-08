Akshay Kumar to complete Khel Khel Mein in just a month, film to be shot in London: Report

Akshay Kumar |

Actor Akshay Kuman is known for doing multiple films in a year and has often been questioned about filming an entire movie in a very short time span. Last time, he was called out by many for wrapping up the shoot of his film Samrat Prithviraj in only 42 days. People even held him responsible for its massive failure at the box office.

Now, it is being said that the actor will finish the entire shoot of his upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein, in just 2 months. Shocked, right?

Despite his back-to-back flops at the box office, it seems like Khiladi Kumar is in no mood to stop. He already has a packed shooting schedule for the year 2023.

Akshay Kumar is shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The latest reports from Bollywood Hungama suggest that Akshay will wrap up the shooting of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in mid-April. He has allotted 50 days for this film and will conclude it on April 15.

After that, he will head straight for London to film Mudassar Aziz’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and shoot it for a month. The entire movie will be filmed in the UK, and it will be an absolute comedy film.

What’s next for the Khiladi of Bollywood?

Well, the report further states that the actor will be shooting Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Sky Force’ next, under the direction of Runway 34 writer Sandeep Kewlani. After finishing this one in two months, he will once again step into the shoes of Raju for Hera Pheri 3.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also has films like OMG 2, Capsule Gill, and Sarrarai Pottru.