Jr NTR's 41st Birthday Special: 7 Must-Watch Telugu Films Of RRR Star On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | May 20, 2024
Jr NTR or NT Rama Rao Jr, is a renowned actor who primarily appears in Telugu films. On his 41st birthday, watch the seven best films of Jr NTR.
X/ Jr NTR
RRR is a historical action drama written by talented SS Rajamouli. The film features Jr NTR and Ram charan in the main roles. It is available to watch on Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, and ZEE5.
X/ Jr NTR
Janatha Garage is an action drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. The 2016 film is available on Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar.
A still from the trailer
Jai Lava Kusa is an action drama written and directed by KS Ravindra. The 2017 film is available on Sun NXT.
A still from the trailer
Nannaku Prematho, an intense action thriller drama, is written and directed by the talented Sukumar. The 2016 film is a rollercoaster of emotions and is available on Disney + Hotstar.
A still from the trailer
Temper is an action thriller that premiered in 2015. Puri Jagannadh wrote and directed the movie, which is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Baadshah is a blend of action drama that released in 2013. The Telugu film is written and directed by Srinu Vaitla. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Oosaravelli is an action thriller written and directed by Surender Reddy. The 2011 film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Thanks For Reading!