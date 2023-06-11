Kangana Ranaut Calls Ranbir 'Duryodhana' & Karan Johar 'Shakuni', Accuses Them Of 'Playing Referees' In Her Fight With Hrithik

After calling Ranbir Kapoor 'skinny white rat', Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has accused him and filmmaker Karan Johar of spreading 'nasty rumours' against her and forcibly playing 'referees' in her and Hrithik Roshan's fight. Kangana also called Ranbir 'Duryodhana' and Karan 'Shakuni'.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday (June 11), Kangana also called Ranbir and Karan 'main suspects behind fake blind items' against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Pavitra Rishta actor was found dead at his Bandra home in June 2020.

Kangana accuses Ranbir, Karan of pushing SSR to die by suicide

"Elaborating more on yesterday's stories there are all kinds of menaces in the film industry but the worse is this Duryodhan (white rat) and Shakuni (papa jo) Jodi... They self admittedly call themselves most gossipy, jealous, bi**hy and insecure... they refer to themselves as information and broadcasting ministry of gossip in films ... Entire film industry knows this, they were the main suspects behind all fake blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput... that pushed him to commit suicide... They also spread all kinds of nasty rumours against me and forcibly played referees in mine and HR fight ... Post that their interference in my life and career has been beyond harassing," Kangana wrote.

'They played referees in mine & Hrithik's fight'

Kangana further wrote, "Since I have brought public attention to this kind of spying on me, nasty PR against me and my films such activities have reduced significantly... today I might be in a vulnerable place .... But I take a vow as and when I will be in the position of power I will expose significant illegal activities that they indulge in such as dark web, hacking, spying and illegal underhand defamation.... These will be enough for them to be behind bars .... Thank you for listening to my ordeal I have been talking about this for more than a decade now recently their sinking careers have made them focus more on their own lives otherwise it was next to impossible to work in this industry..."

Kangana concluded, "Since they are bankrupt and media has died a slow death as of now SM is the only media, now the only source of news are celebrities own accounts. With this new change in the society my voice is more audible, otherwise I said the same things for years but they echoed back like I was captured in a soundproof dark chamber, no media carried what I said and they spent huge amount of monies in twisting my words and using them against me .... But then great fall of Bollywood happened, empires crashed .... Here we are now looking at the rise of new collective Indian film industry which will be built on the pillars of democracy, equality and true merit ... Thanks."

Hrithik and Kangana had slapped each other with legal notices back in 2016 and since then the controversy has taken infinite twists and turns without a definite conclusion.

Kangana was rumoured to have been having an affair with Hrithik. She insists that she was in a relationship with the actor at one point, despite his continued denial that he ever had an affair with the actress.

For those unversed, on June 10, Kangana took a dig at Ranbir after reports of him playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana surfaced online. From calling him a 'skinny white rat' to accusing him of being a 'drug addict', the Fashion actress had some harsh words for Ranbir.