 'Sounds Wrong': Tamannaah Bhatia REACTS As Pap Says 'Ungli Dikhao' After Voting In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Aranmanai 4 alongside Raashii Khanna in the lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

On Monday, May 20, actress Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out in Mumbai to cast her vote at the ongoing fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

As the actress exited the polling booth after voting and headed towards her car, a paparazzo approached her, asking in Hindi, 'Ungli dikhao,' implying he wanted her to show her inked finger.

Reacting to this, Bhatia showed off her inked finger and laughed, saying, “That sounds wrong but.”

Check out the video:

Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Dharmendra, Rekha, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan, among others, were also seen at the polling booth as they arrived to cast their votes in Mumbai.

On the work front, Bhatia was last seen in Aranmanai 4 alongside Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh and K. S. Ravikumar.

Released on May 3, the movie received a positive response from critics and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024.

Next, the actress has Vedaa with John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhishek Banerjee. It is scheduled to be released on July 12, 2024.

Tamannaah reportedly will have a dance number in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2.

Tamannaah will also play the main lead in Odela 2, a sequel to the 2022 Telugu-language thriller Odela Railway Station. It will tell the story of a saviour called Odela Mallanna Swamy, who protects the village from evil forces.

