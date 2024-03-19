 Vedaa Teaser: John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee Engage In Epic Face-Off; Sharvari Wagh Steals The Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVedaa Teaser: John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee Engage In Epic Face-Off; Sharvari Wagh Steals The Show

Vedaa Teaser: John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee Engage In Epic Face-Off; Sharvari Wagh Steals The Show

'Vedaa' is set to hit the theatres on July 12 this year.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

The teaser for the much-anticipated action film 'Vedaa' is out now.

The teaser provides a glimpse into a world of bravery and struggle, accompanied by high-octane action scenes and jaw-dropping feats recorded on a huge scale. It provides an insight into the intense confrontation between John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. Other than the two, Sharvari Wagh also shines and offers an exhilarating cinematic experience.

'Vedaa' follows the journey of a young woman (played by Sharvari Wagh) who faces and resists a repressive system against Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of an elusive antagonist. With the help of her saviour (John), this unusual ally becomes her weapon in the struggle for justice.

Read Also
John Abraham & Sharvari's Vedaa To Release In Theatres On July 12, FIRST Poster Unveiled
article-image

John Abraham took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the action thriller film. He wrote in the caption, "Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai! #VedaaTeaserOutNow. (Link in bio) Releasing in cinemas on 12th July. @sharvari @nowitsabhi @tamannaahspeaks @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @shariq_patel @minnakshidas @aseemarrora @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment @johnabrahament @zeemusiccompany @zeecinema"

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also stars Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. Director Nikkhil Advani earlier said in a statement, "Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa."

Madhu Bhojwani, producer, Emmay Entertainment said in a statement, "We are delighted to announce the release date for our film. Vedaa is an inspiring tale based on true events with engaging performances and high-octane action and drama, perfect for a big screen experience."

Read Also
'Vedaa' Actress Sharvari Reveals Her Fondness For Nikkhil Advani’s 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'
article-image

Written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. 'Vedaa' is set to hit the theatres on July 12 this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Photos: SS Rajamouli Gets 1000 'Origami Cranes' As Gift From 83-Year-Old Japanese Fan During Special...

Photos: SS Rajamouli Gets 1000 'Origami Cranes' As Gift From 83-Year-Old Japanese Fan During Special...

Fallout OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jonathan Nolan's Adventure Series

Fallout OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jonathan Nolan's Adventure Series

Vedaa Teaser: John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee Engage In Epic Face-Off; Sharvari Wagh Steals The Show...

Vedaa Teaser: John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee Engage In Epic Face-Off; Sharvari Wagh Steals The Show...

Parasyte: The Grey OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Parasyte: The Grey OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Snake Venom Case: Elvish Yadav's Parents BREAK DOWN On LIVE TV; 'Real Culprit Will Never Live In...

Snake Venom Case: Elvish Yadav's Parents BREAK DOWN On LIVE TV; 'Real Culprit Will Never Live In...