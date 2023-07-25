'Vedaa' Actress Sharvari Reveals Her Fondness For Nikkhil Advani’s 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

Pic: Instagram/Sharvari

Sharvari, who is currently shooting for Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa, alongside John Abraham, is a huge fan of the filmmaker’s work. Vedaa, which went on-floor earlier this month in Jodhpur, sees Sharvari in the title role in the actioner helmed by Nikkhil.

Sharvari is excited about working with Nikkhil and says she loves his directorial debut, Kal Ho Naa Ho (KHNH). “I feel honoured and privileged to be working with Nikkhil sir. His filmography is a perfect blend of different genres. I have always admired his work. Kal Ho Naa Ho is my absolute favourite and I think I have watched it more than 20 times. It is a cult film for all of us 90s kids and no party or occasion was complete until we danced to the popular songs of the movie. In fact, in my growing up years, I remember learning the hook steps of KHNH songs and then showing it off at parties. I do it even now,” she exclaims.

Not just the music, but even the dialogues of the movie have stayed with her, Sharvari shares. “My favourite one is 'Jiyo! Khush Raho! Muskurao. Kya pata kal ho naa ho.’ This dialogue spoke about self-love, self-care and happiness and I think it was way ahead of its time. Salaam-e-Ishq, Patiala House, D-Day and Batla House are some of the other films of Nikkhil sir that are also my favourites. So to be directed by him in Vedaa is overwhelming and everyday is a learning curve with him. As a newcomer I want to absorb as much knowledge as I can from him,” she concludes.

