 John Abraham & Sharvari's Vedaa To Release In Theatres On July 12, FIRST Poster Unveiled
Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa starring John Abraham and Sharvari, will be released in July.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's upcoming movie "Vedaa", starring John Abraham and Sharvari in the lead roles, will be released in theatres on July 12, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, dubbed as a "high-energy action-drama", marks a reunion between Abraham and Advani after the movies "Salaam-e-Ishq" and "Batla House". It also stars Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role.

The filmmaker has directed "Vedaa" from a script by Aseem Arora. The movie is produced by Zee Studios, Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Abraham's JA Entertainment.

'Vedaa' is not just a film. It's inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of 'Vedaa'," Advani said in a statement.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said he is excited about the production banner's association with Advani and Abraham for the movie.

"The film promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. The collaboration with John and Nikkhil adds an extra layer of anticipation and we are pleased to announce the release date," he said.

Abraham, who last featured in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan", also shared the news of the film's release date on Instagram.

"#Vedaa #WaitForIt. She needed a savior. She got a weapon. Releasing in cinemas on July 12th," the actor wrote alongside the film's official poster.

