John Abraham On 1 Year Of Pathaan: 'Film Brought Respect & Glory Back To The Industry'

Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham | Photo by Varinder Chawla

As 2023's biggest blockbuster 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan clocked a year of its theatrical release, actor John Abraham said he has fond memories of the film in which he plays the role of the antagonist who received immense love and acclaim from audiences. "Pathaan's anniversary will always be nostalgic for me personally and also for the Hindi film industry because this was the film that made us as an industry bounce back," said the actor.

"This film brought a lot of respect and glory back to the industry. It changed perception, emotion and the forward journey of the Hindi film industry. Just see how the film industry bounced back with Pathaan to deliver its biggest year ever in cinema!"

John expressed his gratitude for the love and support he received for his performance in 'Pathaan'. "I will always have extremely fond memories of Pathaan for this reason because this industry is my home. The amount of love I have got for Pathaan is incredible. Playing an anti-hero and winning hearts is a very special feeling," he said.

The actor also shared his desire to be part of Aditya Chopra's fabled YRF Spy Universe. He said, "I hope I continue to be a part of this YRF Spy Universe and enthrall you all with my craft and passion towards cinema."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan', which was released on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Apart from "seeti maar" dialogues and high-octane action scenes, it's Salman Khan's extended cameo as Tiger that has made the film more special.

After a few years of tough phase, SRK, in 2023, made a grand comeback and let his work silence the detractors.

SRK returned to silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar and left everyone in awe.

The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. Remember the clamorous death knell tolling for the Hindi film industry all through 2021 and 2022? His film literally ended Bollywood's dry spell at the box office.

'Pathaan' will always remain special for SRK and his fans as the film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.