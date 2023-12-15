10 Highest Grossing Films Of 2023: From Jawan & Pathaan To Animal & Adipurush

By: Sachin T | December 15, 2023

2023 was one of the best years for Bollywood in terms of box office collections as theatres were brought back to life and several records were made and broken

Shah Rukh Khan once again proved why he is called the undisputed king of Bollywood as he shattered all records with his film Jawan, which minted Rs 1150 crore, making it the highest grossing film of 2023

The second highest-grosser of the year also belongs to Shah Rukh, as his Pathaan raked in Rs 1,050 crore globally, out of which Rs 654 crore was from India alone

Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Animal became the third highest-grossing film of the year with Rs 755 crore worldwide, with over Rs 500 crore in India

Sunny Deol wrecked havoc at the box office this year with Gadar 2, which minted Rs 690 crore worldwide

Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, earned itself a place among the top 5 highest grossers of the year with Rs 615 crore

Rajinikanth's film Jailer earned big monies at the box office with Rs 605 crore worldwide

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 earned Rs 465 crore at the box office

Adipurush, which was one of the most controversial films of the year, is also one of the highest grossers. It minted Rs 410 crore at the global box office

Karan Johar's directorial return Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, earned Rs 355 crore globally

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-2 raked in a whopping Rs 343.50 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the 10th highest grosser of the year

