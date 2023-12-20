10 Controversial Movies Of 2023: From Pathaan To Animal

By: Sachin T | December 20, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan came under fire for visuals in the song Besharam Rang ahead of its release in January 2023. A section of public objected to the colour of Deepika’s bikini in the song
Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, was mired in controversy for its objectionable scenes and dialogues that depict Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman in bad taste
The Kerala Story was accused of fueling Hindu nationalist propaganda. It sparked controversy when it first claimed that 32,000 women in Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and they joined ISIS. Later, the makers changed it to the story of three women
72 Hoorain explored a matter that involves the manipulation of Muslim teenagers by leaders of terrorist organisations. Producer Ashoke Pandit had stated that the CBFC refused to certify the trailer for release
Yaariyan 2 landed in controversy over one of its songs. Two FIRs were filed against the makers for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments'
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been accused of glorifying violence and misogyny. The film released on December 1
In one of the scenes in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh are having sex, however, they are shown reading Bhagwad Gita. That hurt the religious sentiments of people in India and the makers were called out for the same
Barbie was mired in controversy in India because of the use of 'inappropriate language' and 'sexual connotations'. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken in the film
Akshay Kumar's depiction of Lord Shiva's messenger in OMG 2 drew criticism as he indulges in activities that are seen as disrespectful to the deity. The CBFC gave 'A' certificate to the film as it was based on sex education in schools, however, the makers claimed that it was made for teenagers
Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai received legal notice from Asaram Bapu's charitable trust. His lawyers claimed that the movie is offensive and will tarnish his image
