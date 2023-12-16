Adipurush To Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 10 Biggest Bollywood Flops Of 2023

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 16, 2023
The year 2023 has seen some big hits at the box office as well as some massive flops. From Adipurush, Ganapath, and Gumrah to The Lady Killer, let's revisit the Bollywood movies that tanked at the box office.
Adipurush starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. It emerged as a box office bomb and was criticized for the film's VFX and the writing.
Kisi Ka Kisi Ki Jaan was a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The film failed at the box office and earned ₹182.44 crore worldwide.
A Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu-language film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Kartik Aaryan, was declared a failure after it received negative reviews.
Starring Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar, Selfieee earned nly ₹23.63 crore at the box office.
Kuttey was declared as a box office flop. The film starred Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Arjun Kapoor, and Konkona Sen Sharma.
Released in March, Bheed managed to collected ₹3.33 crore at the worldwide box office.
A remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam.· Starring Aditya Roy Kapur in dual roles, the film underperformed at the box office.
Ganapath: A Hero is Born failed at the box office and received negative response from the critics.
Vidya Balan's Neeyat was declared as a flop as it earned only 5.5 crores at the box office.
Bholaa starring Tabu and Ajay Devgn managed to earn ₹191 crore worldwide. It failed at the box office.
The Lady Killer was declared as the biggest box office bomb in Indian cinema.
