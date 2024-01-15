From ISI Agent In Pathaan To IAF Officer In Fighter, Here's How Deepika Padukone Managed To Shed Her Girl-Next-Door Avatar | Photo Via Instagram

On January 15, 2024, the much-anticipated trailer of Fighter was unveiled, and it was an absolute emotional roller-coaster. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover, among others, the Siddharth Anand directorial revolves around the Pulwama attack. In the film, the cast will play the roles of IAF officers in Fighter.

In Fighter, Padukone will be playing the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, has managed to rise above it all, and she is known for her versatile roles. She has proved her mettle in the industry, winning a million hearts!

However, it looks like the actress has emerged in roles like playing an ISI agent named Rubina 'Rubai' Mohsin in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan to now playing an Air Force Officer in Fighter.

The actress has immersed herself and shed her girl-next-door avatar in films. Earlier, she played characters in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Break Ke Baad, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Piku, and Cocktail, among others.

But it looks like this is Deepika's new era in movies, where she is all about experimenting and transforming herself for challenging roles. And we must say that the actress is nailing it, and how!

Meanwhile, talking about her upcoming movies, Deepika will be seen next in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani among others, however, not much has been disclosed about her role.

Yet again, the actress will be stepping into a challenging role and will be playing the role of a police for the first-time ever in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.