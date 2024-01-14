Video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Groove With Pap To Fighter Song Sher Khul Gaye At Mumbai Airport

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the quintessential power couple of Bollywood, returned to Mumbai on Sunday (January 14) after celebrating the Geheraiyaan actress' birthday. Their arrival at the Mumbai airport made headlines as a paparazzo delighted them by dancing to Sher Khul Gaye from Deepika's upcoming movie, Fighter.

Several pictures and videos of the couple from the airport have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. In one of the videos shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, a pap is seen grooving to the Fighter song in front of Deepika and Ranveer.

The actors were surprised to witness the photographer replicate the hook steps of the song, and they began enjoying his impromptu performance. In the now-viral video, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen seated inside their swanky car, yet their infectious energy is evident as they vibe and groove to the beats of the song.

Once the pap completes the hook step of Sher Khul Gaye, the couple applaud for him and in a heartwarming gesture, the actress is seen shaking hands with him, before leaving. Take a look at their video here:

Deepika, who celebrated her 38th birthday on January 5, shared a glimpse of a special birthday cake brought by none other than Ranveer.

Deepika took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture of her birthday cake. The chocolate-flavoured cake with 'Happy Birthday Baby' written on it, adorned with candles with Deepika's initials DP.

She also thanked everyone for all the love and wishes that she received on her birthday. Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote, "Thank you all for the birthday love!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is gearing up for the action thriller 'Fighter'. She plays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the film will be officially shared by the makers on January 15 at 12 pm. Fighter is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.