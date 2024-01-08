Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Twin In Black As They Jet Out Of Mumbai

By: Sachin T | January 08, 2024

Bollywood power-couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, jetted out of Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The two were seen twinning in black as they flied out of the city to an undisclosed location

Deepika was at her comfortable best in a long black gown-cum-hoodie

Ranveer, on the other hand, paired his black coat with a black and green pant

The couple was seen interacting with the paps, who were overjoyed to see the stars early in the morning

They even wished Deepika a belated happy birthday as she turned a year older on January 5

Deepika and Ranveer were all smiles as they posed for the paps and quickly made their way inside the airport

