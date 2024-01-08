Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Twin In Black As They Jet Out Of Mumbai

By: Sachin T | January 08, 2024
Bollywood power-couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, jetted out of Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The two were seen twinning in black as they flied out of the city to an undisclosed location
Deepika was at her comfortable best in a long black gown-cum-hoodie
Ranveer, on the other hand, paired his black coat with a black and green pant
The couple was seen interacting with the paps, who were overjoyed to see the stars early in the morning
They even wished Deepika a belated happy birthday as she turned a year older on January 5
Deepika and Ranveer were all smiles as they posed for the paps and quickly made their way inside the airport
