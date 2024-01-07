PHOTOS: Tripti Dimri Turns Up The Heat In Black Bodycon Maxi Dress

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 07, 2024
On January 6, 2024, the makers of Animal hosted a success party in Mumbai which was attended by the cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor among others.
Photo Via Instagram
For the success party, Tripti Dimri stole the show as she arrived in a stunning black bodycon maxi dress.
Tripti Dimri, who played the role of Zoya in Animal, wore a black dress was from the brand Deme By Gabriella.
If you wish to include the dress in your wardrobe, we have the price details for you. The dress from Deme By Gabriella costs ₹23,000, according to the official website.
Tripti Dimri's bodycon dress features long sleeves and draped detailing.
Tripti Dimri wore a black pair of heels to match her outfit and added mini golden earrings.
Tripti Dimri carried a mini rectangle shaped black bag called 'Black Oh V Furbie' from the brand Outhouse which is priced at ₹19,500.
Tripti Dimri opted for subtle matte makeup that consisted of black smokey eye and nude lips.
For her hair, Tripti Dimri went for beachy waves with a center partition.
