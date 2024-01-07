Love Alia Bhatt's Blue Cutout Dress? Here's How Much It Costs

By: Sachin T | January 07, 2024
Actress Alia Bhatt made heads turn on Saturday night as she sashayed down the red carpet for Animal's success bash
The actress was all smiles as she posed with husband Ranbir Kapoor, whose film Animal emerged to be one of the highest grossers of 2023
Alia looked gorgeous in a satin blue cutout dress with a halter neck
The bodycon dress accentuated Alia's figure and the actress made sure to get as many pictures in it as possible
For those interested, the dress belongs to the brand Rasario, and it costs a whopping Rs 1.51 lakh
Alia tied her hair back in a cute ponytail and paired the dress with silver stilettoes, which further enhanced her look
She kept her makeup to the minimum and even posted a selfie, flaunting her flawless skin
Alia accessorised the dress with tiny silver earrings and a number of silver rings in almost each finger
