Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Having Babies With Ranveer Singh: 'We Look Forward To The Day...'

Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone is experiencing the best time of her life both personally and professionally. On the work front, she has spread her wings beyond being just an actress with her entrepreneurial ventures, and on the personal front, she has been in love with Ranveer Singh for over a decade. And looks like the couple is now finally ready to take the next step -- children.

During her recent interaction with Vogue, Deepika opened up on her plans of becoming a mother and adding a new member to their little family.

"Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family," she said, flashing her million-dollar smile.

She also stated how her family has always kept her grounded despite the fact that she is one of the most successful actresses of the generation, and added that she wants to inculcate the same values in her children as well.

Stating that being a celebrity and living in the public eye, it is very easy for a person to get carried away by fame and money, but that never happened with her, because back at her home, she is not any celeb, but just a daughter and a sister.

Deepika also spilled the beans on her dynamics with Ranveer Singh. She quipped that initially, the two were poles apart but over the past decade, they have come together and picked up each other's traits to become one whole unit.

"We have learnt from each other and grown together," she gushed.

Deepika and Ranveer began dating in 2012 after falling in love on the sets of Goliyon Ke Rasleela - Ram Leela, and they recently revealed that the Gully Boy actor had proposed to the diva in 2015 on a private island in Maldives.

After six long years of dating and keeping their engagement a secret for three years, Deepika and Ranveer finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony on November 14, 2018.