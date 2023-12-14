Koffee With Karan 8: Angry Karan Johar Shows Middle Finger On Camera To Haters Trolling Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Episode

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kicked up a storm a few days ago when during the pilot episode of Koffee With Karan 8, the actress admitted to being in an open relationship with Ranveer in the initial stages of meeting him. Post the revelation, the couple was subjected to immense hate and trolling, and host Karan Johar finally reacted to it during the recent episode.

It all began after Deepika stated that when she first started seeing Ranveer during the shoot of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, she went out on dates with a few other men too, however, she always found herself coming back to the Gunday actor, until she eventually realised that he was the one for her.

Post the episode, netizens trolled Deepika and Ranveer, and mocked them for being in a "situationship". And now, during the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, KJo stated that he was "angered" by the reaction of the people.

Deepika admits to being in an Open Relationship with Ranveer until he proposed to her in 2015 #DeepikaPadukone #KWK8 pic.twitter.com/g0I7YbhXZk — TheMoviesz.com (@themovieszcom) October 27, 2023

During a conversation with Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor, Karan stated that he felt the episode with Deepika and Ranveer was one of the best ones in the history of the chat show, as both the actors were genuinely honest and vulnerable on the Koffee couch.

"All three of us came clean on so much of our emotional heft, so many of our feelings. And then there was a ridiculous kind of after-effect," KJo said, adding, "I just want to put it out there that the reaction angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest. They were earnest. They were so gracious. And then you’re f*cking talking about some nonsense."

He went on to question the trolls about who were they to know and judge what was happening in another person's personal life and marriage.

Flashing his middle finger at the camera, KJo then said, "Tu apne ghar pe dekh na. I wanted to show them my f*cking middle finger! You know, just shut up."

During the episode, Deepika and Ranveer also revealed how they were "technically allowed" to see other people until the latter actually proposed, but even then, they spent the most of their time with each other.

Ranveer then shared that within six months of meeting and dating Deepika, he knew that he was going to marry her, but it was in 2015 when he actually went down on his knee and proposed to her on a private island in the Maldives.