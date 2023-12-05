Karan Johar Reveals His Most Favourite Moment Across 8 Seasons Of Koffee With Karan, Featuring Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone

The inaugural episode of Season 8 of Koffee With Karan garnered significant attention for numerous reasons, more than one could fathom. It marked the official debut of the beloved actors and superstars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, on any television show as a married couple. Additionally, the episode provided a glimpse into the most intimate and private secrets of the cherished pair, revealing a blend of joy and emotional release.

Filmmaker and host Karan Johar has successfully concluded the filming of Season 8 of Koffee with Karan, capturing widespread attention in the entertainment news globally. Speaking at a press conference following the completion of the current season, the filmmaker admitted that his most cherished moment from the show was witnessing the wedding video of DeepVeer for the first time.

KJo explains the reason behind considering Deepika and Ranveer's wedding video as his most treasured moment from the show. He said, “The intensity and emotion of that video comes from both their hearts and souls. It was their idea to share that with us. I felt very touched. I am very grateful to them for sharing it not just with me but with the entire world. The video is a very private part of their lives. Those 4 minutes are possibly the most precious 4 minutes of Koffee with Karan across seasons.”

Karan further adds, “One must have a very large and generous heart to share it. The video was released years after their marriage. And I never asked for it and I got it. It is the first time on Koffee with Karan that I got much more than I asked for on the show.”

Certainly, the featured episode stands out as not only one of the lengthiest in the current season but also earned Ranveer and Deepika significant appreciation for sharing extensive details about their lives both before and after marriage.

The couple officially exchanged vows on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018. Deepika's latest appearance was in Jawan, where she had an extended cameo opposite Shah Rukh Khan, while Ranveer was seen in KJo's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt.