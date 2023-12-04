Karan Johar On How Combinations Are Decided On Koffee With Karan: So Much Goes Into Combining Two People Together

Over the course of 19 years, filmmaker Karan Johar has shaped pop culture through his iconic show, Koffee With Karan. This talk show has been a blend of entertainment and depth, offering profound insights into the lives and experiences of our beloved celebrities.

Despite facing ocassional criticism, it is undeniable that the primary objective of the show is to entertain and offer an escape from our everyday realities. With the growing anticipation for season 8, KJo held a special press meeting in Mumbai, where he candidly discussed various aspects that contribute to the show's appeal with the audience.

When questioned by the FPJ team about the criteria for determining guest combinations, Karan promptly revealed that the combinations are largely based on two critical factors: the actors' availability and their willingness to appear on the show.

"There are two very important things that actually make combinations. One is their desire to actually come on the show. Second is their availability in that combination. The third is that you put up a set and you've got to finish it in a month and a half. Those are external factors that people don't think about. It's very easy for you to say, get A and B together but are A and B in town during that time. Are they busy? Do they even want to come? I can't force anyone to come on the show."

He further adds, "As I said, it's availability, it's intent, it's infrastructure, it's so much. So much goes into combining two people together. And that's the God's honest truth. Everybody has said, why can't you get, you know, and I'm like, I'm not a magician."

Leaving the room in splits with his wit and candour, Karan concludes on a serious note, "People just make their own combinations in their head. But like you please, please imagine that conversation between those two people because it's not gonna happen."

The current season of Koffee With Karan is in its seventh week and the new episode brings together the filmmaker's Lust Stories pair Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani together. The episode promises to be a lot of fun as the two co-stars who have also starred in Govinda Naam Mera, spill a lot of beans about their respective marriages to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, respectively.