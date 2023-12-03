Kriti Sanon DENIES Promoting Trading Platforms On Koffee With Karan, Shares Official Statement But Deletes It Later

National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon has taken legal action against news portal spreading misinformation about her alleged promotion of trading platforms on Koffee with Karan. Kriti also shared an official statement and asked her fans and followers not to fall prey to fake news. However, minutes after sharing the statement on her Instagram story, the actress deleted it.

On Sunday, December 3, Kriti shared screenshots of an online news report, the headline of which read, 'Hotstar management refuses to comment on the scandal surrounding its show Koffee With Karan'. Along with it, Kriti wrote, "FAKE News Alert."

In another story, Kriti wrote, "There have been several articles reporting false news about me promoting some trading platforms at Koffee with Karan. These articles are completely fake and false and have been published with a dishonest and mala fide intent."

She added in the statement, "These articles are defamatory and are false associating me with the trading platforms. I have never spoken regarding any trading platform on the show. Regarding her course of action, she further said, “I have taken legal action against such false articles and reports and issued legal notice. I request everyone to be cautious against such false, fake and defamatory reports."

This story was later deleted, however, it went viral on social media. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Ganapath: A Hero is Born with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. It was directed by Vikas Bahl.

Next, Kriti has an interesting lineup of films. She will star in an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor, which is slated to be out in theatres on February 9, 2024. She also has Do Patti alongside Kajol. The actress will also play the lead role in The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.