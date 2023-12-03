 Kriti Sanon DENIES Promoting Trading Platforms On Koffee With Karan, Shares Official Statement But Deletes It Later
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKriti Sanon DENIES Promoting Trading Platforms On Koffee With Karan, Shares Official Statement But Deletes It Later

Kriti Sanon DENIES Promoting Trading Platforms On Koffee With Karan, Shares Official Statement But Deletes It Later

In the official statement, Kriti Sanon stated she took legal action against news portal spreading misinformation about her alleged promotion of trading platforms on Koffee with Karan

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
article-image

National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon has taken legal action against news portal spreading misinformation about her alleged promotion of trading platforms on Koffee with Karan. Kriti also shared an official statement and asked her fans and followers not to fall prey to fake news. However, minutes after sharing the statement on her Instagram story, the actress deleted it.

On Sunday, December 3, Kriti shared screenshots of an online news report, the headline of which read, 'Hotstar management refuses to comment on the scandal surrounding its show Koffee With Karan'. Along with it, Kriti wrote, "FAKE News Alert."

Read Also
Kriti Sanon Makes Statement In ₹2.36 Lakh Sling Bag At Mumbai Airport
article-image

In another story, Kriti wrote, "There have been several articles reporting false news about me promoting some trading platforms at Koffee with Karan. These articles are completely fake and false and have been published with a dishonest and mala fide intent."

She added in the statement, "These articles are defamatory and are false associating me with the trading platforms. I have never spoken regarding any trading platform on the show. Regarding her course of action, she further said, “I have taken legal action against such false articles and reports and issued legal notice. I request everyone to be cautious against such false, fake and defamatory reports."

This story was later deleted, however, it went viral on social media. Take a look:

Read Also
Kriti Sanon Says Outsiders Should Get 'Equal Opportunities': ‘If You’re Launching Someone From...
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Ganapath: A Hero is Born with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. It was directed by Vikas Bahl.

Next, Kriti has an interesting lineup of films. She will star in an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor, which is slated to be out in theatres on February 9, 2024. She also has Do Patti alongside Kajol. The actress will also play the lead role in The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

Read Also
Kriti Sanon Flaunts Diwali Glam In Stunning Black Lehenga: PHOTOS
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan Attends Choreographer Mudassar Khan's Wedding Reception In Casual Attire; Video Goes...

Salman Khan Attends Choreographer Mudassar Khan's Wedding Reception In Casual Attire; Video Goes...

'Such Disgrace': Netizens Outraged Over Ranbir Kapoor's 'Pad Change' Dialogue For Rashmika Mandanna...

'Such Disgrace': Netizens Outraged Over Ranbir Kapoor's 'Pad Change' Dialogue For Rashmika Mandanna...

Kriti Sanon DENIES Promoting Trading Platforms On Koffee With Karan, Shares Official Statement But...

Kriti Sanon DENIES Promoting Trading Platforms On Koffee With Karan, Shares Official Statement But...

Upset Taarak Mehta Fans Trend 'Boycott TMKOC', Slam Makers As Daya Didn't Return: 'Stop Playing With...

Upset Taarak Mehta Fans Trend 'Boycott TMKOC', Slam Makers As Daya Didn't Return: 'Stop Playing With...

Uorfi Javed's Instagram Handle Suspended; Actress Says 'Lot Of Wishes Granted'

Uorfi Javed's Instagram Handle Suspended; Actress Says 'Lot Of Wishes Granted'