Kriti Sanon Makes Statement In ₹2.36 Lakh Sling Bag At Mumbai Airport

By: Sachin T | November 28, 2023

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon made heads turn on Tuesday morning as she arrived at the Mumbai airport

The actress glowed and looked fresh like a daisy as she greeted the paps a good morning

Kriti kept her airport style casual in a green knit top and boyfriend jeans

But what grabbed eyeballs was her uber chic sling bag

The actress was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag worth a whopping Rs 2.36 crore

She was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi before jetting out of Mumbai

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Do Patti, The Crew, Shahid Kapoor's untitled-next and in a project helmed by Anurag Kashyap, among others

Thanks For Reading!

Who Is Anurag Dobhal? All About The Bigg Boss 17 Contestant & His 'BroSena'
Find out More