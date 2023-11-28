Kriti Sanon Makes Statement In ₹2.36 Lakh Sling Bag At Mumbai Airport

By: Sachin T | November 28, 2023
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon made heads turn on Tuesday morning as she arrived at the Mumbai airport
The actress glowed and looked fresh like a daisy as she greeted the paps a good morning
Kriti kept her airport style casual in a green knit top and boyfriend jeans
But what grabbed eyeballs was her uber chic sling bag
The actress was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag worth a whopping Rs 2.36 crore
She was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi before jetting out of Mumbai
On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Do Patti, The Crew, Shahid Kapoor's untitled-next and in a project helmed by Anurag Kashyap, among others
Thanks For Reading!