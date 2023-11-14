 Kriti Sanon Says Outsiders Should Get 'Equal Opportunities': ‘If You’re Launching Someone From Industry, Make Sure..'
Kriti Sanon Says Outsiders Should Get 'Equal Opportunities': ‘If You’re Launching Someone From Industry, Make Sure..'

Kriti Sanon, who recently won the National Award for Mimi, talked about the insider vs. outsider debate.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Kriti Sanon, who made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014 with Tiger Shroff, recently talked about the insider vs. outsider debate. In a recent interview with Vogue, Kriti said that the film industry can become more accessible for outsiders if the makers start creating equal opportunities.

Further, addressing the nepotism in the industry, she added, "If you’re launching someone from the industry, make sure you’re also giving space to someone who doesn’t belong but is probably more talented."

Kriti said that slowly, very slowly, the world is tilting towards talent and scripts rather than stars and big names.

The actress recently won the National Award for Best Actor (Female) for her performance in Mimi. She shared the award with Alia Bhatt in the same category, who won for Sanjay Leela Bhansal's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kriti has starred in movies like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Bhediya, and Adipurush, among others.

She was last seen in Ganapath: A Hero is Born with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. It was directed by Vikas Bahl.

Next, Kriti has an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor, which is slated to be out in theatres on February 9, 2024. Next, she has Do Patti alongside Kajol. The actress will also star in The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

