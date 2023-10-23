 Mumbai: Did Kriti Sanon Buy A New Apartment In Bandra For ₹35 Crore? Actress Gets Spotted (WATCH)
Kriti Sanon won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi.

Updated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
Mumbai: Did Kriti Sanon Buy A New Apartment In Bandra For ₹35 Crore? Actress Gets Spotted (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Kriti Sanon recently won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi, which was released in 2021. She also visited Delhi with her parents to receive the award at Vigyan Bhawan.

For quite some time, there have been rumours doing rounds on the internet stating that the actress is on a hunt for a new apartment in Mumbai. Now, the latest buzz is that Kriti has purchased a new home for herself in Bandra.

However, the actress has not yet confirmed about the same. Amid this, Kriti was spotted outside her new Bandra apartment.

Reportedly, Kriti has purchased a 4-BHK apartment in the building, which is priced at ₹35 crore. It is stated that cricketer KL Rahul also resides in the same building.

Meanwhile, recently, Alia Bhatt, who shared the Best Actress National Award with Kriti, shared a picture with the actress from the awards ceremony in Delhi and called her 'neighbour.'

Kriti's caption said, “Aliaaaaaa! @aliaabhatt Our smiles say it all! Will remember our moment we shared just before getting on stage. P.S. Ranbir did click a cute pic haan!”

Alia responded, saying, “congratulations mimi.. yesterday was so much more special cause of the moment we shared.. lots of love neighbour.. meet soon so Ranbir can take more pictures of us haha.”

Kriti re-shared the exchange, adding, “Hahaha.. yes seeya soon neighbour! Can’t wait to meet Raha!” Currently, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor live in Pali Hill, Bandra.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen next in The Crew and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor.

