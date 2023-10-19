'My Parents Said...,' When Kriti Sanon Prepared For GMAT Over Fear Of Not Making It In Bollywood

Kriti Sanon | Instagram

Kriti Sanon won Best Actress Award for her film 'Mimi' at the 69th National Film Awards at a ceremony organized at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi where the actress came with her parents to receive the award. In such a situation, she is receiving congratulations from all sides and she is bursting with happiness.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon revealed her parents' reaction when she revealed her desire to become an actress. She said, "I was in the third year of college and I told my parents that I wanted to try films. So his reaction was that you will have to complete your B.Tech, you will have to take a degree. Like protective middle class parents, they told me that you cannot leave like this."

In the interview, Kriti added that she told her parents that she will complete her B.Tech, and she did while also giving auditions and modeling. She told Pinkvilla, "My parents said, what if you don’t get a film and even after getting it, you are not successful, or even if you do, but you don’t get another film, what will you do then. Then I made a deal with him. I told him that I would prepare for GMAT."

She also said that she prepared for GMAT because the score is valid for 5 years.

The actress said, "I promised that I will give all the auditions and will also take coaching classes for GMAT. I will give the exam and pass it with good marks. And since the score will be valid for 5 years, even if I have to look back, I will have this option. So I took a break of two months and gave the exam and scored 710 marks which was a very good score. After this I decided to just keep this score aside and now I will do what I really want to do. Thankfully, till date I have not had to use these scores."

Kriti will soon be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the movie 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' which is set to release on October 20.