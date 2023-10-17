Kriti Sanon Shares 'The Most Memorable Day Of Her Life' With Her Parents, Following National Awards Felicitation

In 2024, Kriti Sanon will mark a decade since her debut in the 2014 release Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff. From charming her way to the hearts of the audiences to walking away with National honours as the Best Actress for her outstanding performance in Mimi, the 33-year old actor has had a momentous journey in showbiz.

On Tuesday, the actress was felicitated in the presence of Shri. Dropuadi Murmu, Honourable President of India and Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Kriti shared the honour alongside Alia Bhatt, who was also awarded the Best Actress title for her exceptional act as Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Taking to her Instagram, an elated Kriti shared her priceless moment of glory, while posing for pictures with the two most important figures of her life, her parents Geeta and Rahul Sanon. However, sister and Tiger Nageswara Rao actress Nupur Sanon was conspicuous of her absence from the moment.

The caption of her post can clearly give away that what's happening for Kriti seems very unreal and dreamy for her to fathom. She writes, "The feeling is not easy to describe in words.. Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life! Missed you @nupursanon #NationalAward #BestActress #Mimi"

Soon after the actress posted an update, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from colleagues and fans.

Anil Kapoor wrote Congratulations followed by claps

Sanya Malhotra wrote: "Congratulations"

Mrunal Thakur wrote: "Congratulations uncle and aunty’s smile Uff! Precious"

Athiya Shetty left a heart.

Upcoming Projects

While Kriti is gearing up for the release of her next Ganapath: A Hero is Born that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff, she is currently filming for The Crew alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also has Do Patti with Kajol and the Meena Kumari-biopic which will be produced by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.