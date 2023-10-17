Allu Arjun Gestures Kriti Sanon To Hold Her Saree To Avoid Tripping At National Film Awards Ceremony

Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and several eminent actors and technicians across different regional industries were acknowledged and awarded with their respective honours at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi.

While Arjun picked up his Best Actor award for his stellar performance as Pushpa: The Rise, Kriti and Alia were given their coveted honours for their performances in Mimi and Gangubhai Kathiawadi respectively.

In a newly uploaded video that is now trending across social media, a chivalrous Arjun is seen gesturing at Kriti to hold her saree while she walks towards her seat, to avoid tripping. Displaying his gentlemanly and respectful demeanour, which he is very well-known for amongst his peers, Arjun is seen suggesting Kriti to do so, without letting her feel awkward. The Ganapath actress truly seems thankful at the courtesy accorded to her.

Watch the video below.

In the said video, Alia and Kriti are seen leaving the premises as Arjun maintains a respectful distance from the ladies. But, he is also quick to notice that Kriti's pallu is going wayward, so he quickly signals Kriti to hold it close to avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier, during the proceedings of the ceremony, Arjun and Kriti were seen posing for selfies together, while sporting the trademark Pushpa pose. The two actors seemed comfortable in one another's company with many videos floating around the internet, where one can see the two actors engaging in meaningful conversations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Arjun, became the first Telugu actor ever to win the National Award as a leading hero. His win has fans and colleagues across the Telugu Film Industry celebrating about it, far and wide.

On the work front, the actor is currently prepping for the sequel Pushpa: The Rule, which will release in cinemas in 2024. Kriti, on the other hand has Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, up for release on October 20, opposite Tiger Shroff.